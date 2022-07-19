Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Five Below worth $14,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Five Below from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.72.

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of FIVE opened at $119.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.27 and its 200-day moving average is $152.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.73 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

