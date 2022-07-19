Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 1,024 shares.The stock last traded at $103.27 and had previously closed at $102.96.
Formula Systems (1985) Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29.
Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $657.57 million for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 2.34%.
About Formula Systems (1985)
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, and computer infrastructure and integration solutions worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; and database and big data services.
