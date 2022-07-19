Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 1,024 shares.The stock last traded at $103.27 and had previously closed at $102.96.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $657.57 million for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 2.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

About Formula Systems (1985)

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 573.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 43.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 2.8% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, and computer infrastructure and integration solutions worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; and database and big data services.

