Fortive (NYSE:FTV) PT Lowered to $78.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FTV. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.93.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $54.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.47 and a 200 day moving average of $61.54. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon acquired 17,400 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Fortive by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in Fortive by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 12,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Fortive by 19.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 4.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

