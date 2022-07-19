ForTube (FOR) Market Cap Reaches $14.49 Million

ForTube (FOR) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 19th. One ForTube coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. ForTube has a market cap of $14.49 million and approximately $5.73 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ForTube has traded up 28.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,363.68 or 0.99942515 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007528 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

ForTube Coin Profile

ForTube is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home.

ForTube Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

According to CryptoCompare, "ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world's popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. "

