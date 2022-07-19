Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the June 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forum Merger IV

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forum Merger IV by 7.3% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 214,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 14,599 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Forum Merger IV by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,098,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after buying an additional 35,634 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the fourth quarter valued at about $477,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Forum Merger IV by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 824,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after buying an additional 74,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the first quarter valued at about $811,000. 67.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forum Merger IV Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FMIV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 25,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,487. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.75. Forum Merger IV has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $9.86.

Forum Merger IV Company Profile

Forum Merger IV Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

