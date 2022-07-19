Franco-Nevada Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a report issued on Sunday, July 17th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.74 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

FNV has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.43.

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 1.0 %

FNV opened at $126.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.67. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of $124.95 and a 1-year high of $169.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.71.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $338.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.27 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 55.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 32.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 88.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,013,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,870,000 after acquiring an additional 942,237 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,939,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,052,000 after purchasing an additional 733,486 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,076,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,255,237,000 after acquiring an additional 566,311 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,327,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,656,000 after acquiring an additional 550,604 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,029,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

