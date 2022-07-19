Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $144.00. The company traded as low as $122.91 and last traded at $123.12, with a volume of 69336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FNV. KeyCorp cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays downgraded Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $190.00 price objective on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,341,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,490,157,000 after acquiring an additional 32,770 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,076,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,255,237,000 after acquiring an additional 566,311 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,271,000 after buying an additional 141,139 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,908,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,253,000 after buying an additional 268,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,106,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,963,000 after buying an additional 10,925 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.88 and a 200 day moving average of $144.71.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $338.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.27 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 55.96%. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 32.82%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

See Also

