Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,614,700 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the June 15th total of 2,661,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 163.1 days.

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

OTCMKTS FRLOF traded down 0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,091. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.97. Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust has a 1-year low of 0.82 and a 1-year high of 1.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.75 price objective on the stock.

About Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (FLCT) is a Singapore-listed real estate investment trust with a portfolio comprising 100 industrial and commercial properties, worth approximately S$6.2 billion, diversified across five major developed markets – Australia, Germany, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

