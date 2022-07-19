FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SRLN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.12. 11,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,255,813. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.41 and a 200 day moving average of $44.09. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $41.22 and a 12 month high of $46.13.

