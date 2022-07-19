FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Has $313,000 Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 101.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMX. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in CarMax by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in CarMax by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,647,457.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,207.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KMX stock traded up $2.13 on Tuesday, hitting $94.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.46 and a 200 day moving average of $100.06. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.37 and a 12-month high of $155.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on KMX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on CarMax in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.89.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

