FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Has $500,000 Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 58.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.55.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.6 %

MA traded up $5.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $336.31. 16,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,493,090. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $332.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares in the company, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

