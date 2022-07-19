FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLV. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:BLV traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $80.37. 692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,080. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.34 and a fifty-two week high of $107.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.46 and a 200-day moving average of $88.11.
About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV)
- High-Yielding ManpowerGroup Inc. Goes On Sale
- Analysts Consider Meta Platforms Undervalued And A Recession Hedge
- Is It Time To Get Defensive With Lockheed Martin?
- What is Causing Apple’s Stock to Fall Despite Strong Demand?
- MarketBeat Podcast: You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here’s How !
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.