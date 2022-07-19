FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLV. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BLV traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $80.37. 692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,080. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.34 and a fifty-two week high of $107.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.46 and a 200-day moving average of $88.11.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.