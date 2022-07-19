FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,035 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 13.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 10.6% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 18,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 14,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Price Performance

BATS FOCT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,579 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.63.

