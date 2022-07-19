FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Sells 112 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,103 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,456 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,978 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,769,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.54.

MCD traded up $2.03 on Tuesday, hitting $254.45. 14,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,979. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.43 and its 200 day moving average is $248.10. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

