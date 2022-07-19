FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Sells 5,798 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,798 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $676,148,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $380,238,000. Cook Street Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $348,749,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,033,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $236,010,000 after buying an additional 3,435,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,713,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $846,527,000 after buying an additional 3,303,114 shares in the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.42.

Shares of ENB traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,577. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $87.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 116.16%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

