FUZE Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $29,447.00 (FUZE)

FUZE Token (FUZE) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. One FUZE Token coin can currently be purchased for $12.80 or 0.00056140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FUZE Token has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. FUZE Token has a market capitalization of $9,642.24 and $29,447.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004386 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 91.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.45 or 0.00361635 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001586 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00019024 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001763 BTC.
FUZE Token Coin Profile
FUZE Token’s total supply is 753 coins. FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here. FUZE Token’s official website is fuzetoken.net. The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token. The official message board for FUZE Token is medium.com/@fuzetoken.
FUZE Token Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for FUZE Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUZE Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.