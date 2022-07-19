FY2022 EPS Estimates for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Cut by Analyst (OTCMKTS:ANZBY)

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.63. The consensus estimate for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

ANZBY stock opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.70. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.49 and a fifty-two week high of $21.97.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.5047 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

