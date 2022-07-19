FY2023 EPS Estimates for Elementis plc Lowered by Analyst (OTCMKTS:ELMTY)

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Elementis in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Elementis’ current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Elementis’ FY2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

ELMTY stock opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.29. Elementis has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $8.91.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, and Chromium. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

