FYDcoin (FYD) Trading 6.9% Lower This Week

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 16.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. During the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. FYDcoin has a total market capitalization of $693,033.49 and approximately $314.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FYDcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- 1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000499 BTC.
- Netrum (NTR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000088 BTC.
- ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.
- INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.
- Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.
- AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.
- AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
FYDcoin Profile
FYDcoin (FYD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 621,951,097 coins. The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com.
FYDcoin Coin Trading
