G Squared Ascend II Inc. (NYSE:GSQB) Short Interest Up 41.7% in June

G Squared Ascend II Inc. (NYSE:GSQB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSQB. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of G Squared Ascend II by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 28,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 17,582 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of G Squared Ascend II by 3.4% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 61,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of G Squared Ascend II during the first quarter valued at $972,000.

G Squared Ascend II Price Performance

Shares of GSQB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.86. 303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,314. G Squared Ascend II has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80.

About G Squared Ascend II

G Squared Ascend II Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on companies operating in the software-as-a service, online marketplaces, mobility 2.0/logistics, FinTech/InsurTech, new age media, and sustainability.

