GameCredits Hits Market Cap of $3.08 Million (GAME)

GameCredits (GAME) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and $38,876.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GameCredits has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0173 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000295 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00022365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.49 or 0.00249565 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001132 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000915 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 178,364,735 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits.

Buying and Selling GameCredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

