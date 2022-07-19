Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target Lowered to $274.00 at Morgan Stanley

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $274.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.01% from the stock’s current price.

IT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.00.

NYSE:IT traded up $5.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,707. Gartner has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $368.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Gartner will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total value of $59,743.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total value of $1,231,837.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total value of $59,743.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,586 shares of company stock worth $1,756,421. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 588.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

