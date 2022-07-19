Gather Price Tops $0.0139 on Top Exchanges (GTH)

Gather (GTH) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Gather has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $281,731.00 worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gather coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gather has traded 28.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gather alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,250.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007535 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003906 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004295 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Gather Profile

GTH is a coin. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,724,607 coins. Gather’s official message board is medium.com/@GatherNetwork. Gather’s official website is www.gather.network. The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork. Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gather

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gather directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gather should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gather using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gather Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gather and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.