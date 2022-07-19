GCN Coin Price Tops $0.0000 (GCN)

GCN Coin (GCN) traded 99.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $57,762.51 and $3.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GCN Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 199.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00022616 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.16 or 0.00248338 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001121 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000921 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com. The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GCN Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

