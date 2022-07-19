Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Short Interest Up 27.9% in June

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the June 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genco Shipping & Trading

In other news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $2,514,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,033,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $2,514,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,033,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $1,131,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,037,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,500 shares of company stock worth $3,732,515 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Up 5.4 %

Several brokerages recently commented on GNK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $18.70. 806,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,021. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The firm has a market cap of $787.27 million, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.24.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $97.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.11 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 25.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently 60.89%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.