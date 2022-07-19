Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Short Interest Update

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the June 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Genel Energy Trading Up 4.9 %
Shares of Genel Energy stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.49. 9,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,155. Genel Energy has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $2.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.41.
Genel Energy Company Profile
