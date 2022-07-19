Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Cut to $305.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $350.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GNRC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Generac from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.00.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $223.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.70. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $197.94 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Transactions at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.19. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Generac will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total value of $1,069,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 615,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,701,614.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Generac

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,076,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

