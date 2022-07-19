General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in General Mills by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of General Mills by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIS traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.60. 30,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,095,705. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.12. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $76.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.37.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. General Mills’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.87%.

In other General Mills news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,302 shares of company stock worth $6,349,584 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

