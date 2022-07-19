Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $2.77 Million Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 78.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,064,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,869,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 187.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 368,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,863,000 after purchasing an additional 240,599 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5,447.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,871,000 after acquiring an additional 113,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,035,000 after purchasing an additional 111,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.15, for a total transaction of $1,725,142.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,498,247.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.15, for a total value of $1,725,142.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,498,247.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total value of $385,186.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,388 shares in the company, valued at $59,539,786.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,901 shares of company stock worth $10,376,133. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $409.04 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $348.02 and a 1-year high of $580.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $412.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $425.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 71.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $377.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MPWR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.25.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

