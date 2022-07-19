Geneva Capital Management LLC Purchases 18,582 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 143,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,582 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $27,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,643,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen by 186.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 309,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,963,000 after purchasing an additional 201,342 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 813,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,295,000 after purchasing an additional 195,300 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 772,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,341,000 after buying an additional 118,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,786,000 after buying an additional 85,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RGEN shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.50.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $160.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.41 and a beta of 0.95. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $137.21 and a 52 week high of $327.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.45.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.48 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total value of $2,214,754.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,518,831.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

