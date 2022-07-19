Geneva Capital Management LLC Purchases 19,414 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 88.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,414 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $6,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 26.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 4,557.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 25,659 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE:TWLO opened at $85.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.61. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.14 and a fifty-two week high of $412.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.82.

Insider Activity

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.12. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. The company had revenue of $875.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.56 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,320.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $71,012.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,420,815.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,389 shares of company stock worth $1,303,976 over the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Twilio from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Twilio from $220.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.40.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

