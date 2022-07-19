Geneva Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 183,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Global Payments worth $25,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 309,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,865,000 after purchasing an additional 173,242 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Global Payments by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.86.

Insider Activity

Global Payments Stock Performance

In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN opened at $113.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.37. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.52 and a 1-year high of $195.38.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.65%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

