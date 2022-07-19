Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 7,851 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Geneva Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,851 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $12,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Cognex by 92.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Thomas Story & Son LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 5.8% in the first quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 137,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,573,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the first quarter valued at about $289,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 135.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 61,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.18.

Cognex Stock Performance

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $44.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.63. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $41.69 and a 52-week high of $92.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.72.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Cognex had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Cognex’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.77%.

Insider Transactions at Cognex

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,968. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.