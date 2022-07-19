Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the June 15th total of 134,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.2 days.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNMSF traded up $8.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $350.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.54. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.40 and a beta of 0.79. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $260.25 and a 12-month high of $500.92.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $319.54 million for the quarter. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 10.90%.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

