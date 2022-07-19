Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) PT Raised to €17.50

Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from €17.00 ($17.17) to €17.50 ($17.68) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GRPTF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Getlink from €10.00 ($10.10) to €10.50 ($10.61) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Getlink from €16.00 ($16.16) to €18.00 ($18.18) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Getlink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Getlink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Getlink Stock Performance

GRPTF remained flat at $18.08 during trading hours on Tuesday. 16 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450. Getlink has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.95.

Getlink Company Profile

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system. The company operates through three segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink. The Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels of a length of approximately 50 kilometres each under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

