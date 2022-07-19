Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento S.A. (NASDAQ:GET) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento S.A. (NASDAQ:GET – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,800 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the June 15th total of 189,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento Price Performance

NASDAQ GET traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,852. Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $4.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th.

Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento Company Profile

Getnet Adquirência e Serviços Para Meios de Pagamento SA operates in the acquiring and services market for means of payment regulated by the Council National Monetary Council and the Central Bank of Brazil. The company engages in the provision of accreditation services for retailer and service providers establishments to accept credit and debit cards; capturing, transmission, and processing of data and information; and installation, uninstallation, monitoring, supply, maintenance, and leasing of equipment used in transaction capture networks, such as point-of-sales devices, as well as acts as a distributor of telecommunication operators for the commercialization of telephony and data recharge digital credits.

