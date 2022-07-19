Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GILD. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a hold rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 2.7 %

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $60.90 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $76.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

