Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Price Target Cut to CHF 3,800

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from CHF 4,500 to CHF 3,800 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GVDNY. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Givaudan from CHF 3,600 to CHF 3,700 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Givaudan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Givaudan from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Givaudan from CHF 3,950 to CHF 3,300 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Givaudan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,662.50.

Get Givaudan alerts:

Givaudan Price Performance

GVDNY traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $66.97. The company had a trading volume of 131,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,048. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $61.99 and a 1 year high of $105.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.65.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.