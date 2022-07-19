GlobalBoost-Y Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $108.00 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $254,507.09 and approximately $108.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,145.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,554.86 or 0.07020988 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00023406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.36 or 0.00259031 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00118824 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.94 or 0.00645438 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.29 or 0.00556707 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001372 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00006517 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.