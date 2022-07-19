GNY (GNY) Price Reaches $0.0075 on Top Exchanges

GNY (GNY) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. GNY has a market cap of $1.44 million and $42,573.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GNY coin can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GNY has traded 41.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GNY alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,317.72 or 1.00019900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007548 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About GNY

GNY (GNY) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io. GNY’s official website is www.gny.io. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO.

GNY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.