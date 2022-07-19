Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Trading Up 4.7%

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) shares were up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.14 and last traded at $3.14. Approximately 25,346 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,381,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.05 to $4.95 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.76.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Up 4.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.77. The firm has a market cap of $622.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $616.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOL. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 28,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 14,817 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 15,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 53,152 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. 1.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

Further Reading

