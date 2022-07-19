Gold Standard Ventures Corp (TSE:GSV) Insider Buys C$33,155.64 in Stock

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (TSE:GSV – Get Rating) insider Sun Valley Gold LLC acquired 87,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,155.64. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,569,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,326,828.93.

Sun Valley Gold LLC also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gold Standard Ventures alerts:

On Monday, July 18th, Sun Valley Gold LLC acquired 300,000 shares of Gold Standard Ventures stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$117,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Sun Valley Gold LLC acquired 124,414 shares of Gold Standard Ventures stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,202.31.

On Monday, April 25th, Sun Valley Gold LLC acquired 217,124 shares of Gold Standard Ventures stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$115,813.94.

Gold Standard Ventures Stock Performance

TSE GSV traded up C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$0.38. 151,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,129. Gold Standard Ventures Corp has a one year low of C$0.36 and a one year high of C$0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$136.32 million and a PE ratio of -14.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.52. The company has a current ratio of 21.71, a quick ratio of 20.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gold Standard Ventures ( TSE:GSV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Analysts expect that Gold Standard Ventures Corp will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GSV. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$1.00 target price on the stock.

About Gold Standard Ventures

(Get Rating)

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 53,570 acres located in the Elko County, Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.