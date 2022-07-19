GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Stock Price Down 5.3%

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Rating) shares were down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 210,696 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 895,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.81 target price on shares of GoviEx Uranium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$165.92 million and a PE ratio of -10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium projects in Africa. The company's flagship property is the Madaouela project located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Mutanga project that consists of 3 mine permits situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project located in Mali.

