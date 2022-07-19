Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Short Interest Up 47.1% in June

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Great Wall Motor Stock Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:GWLLY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.20. 823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.11. Great Wall Motor has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $48.65.

Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter.

Great Wall Motor Cuts Dividend

Great Wall Motor Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0873 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

