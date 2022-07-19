Greystone Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,352 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Cardinal Health comprises approximately 2.1% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Greystone Financial Group LLC owned 0.05% of Cardinal Health worth $8,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,008 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,674,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,086,000 after purchasing an additional 17,736 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,013,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,154,000 after purchasing an additional 590,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,984,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,665,000 after purchasing an additional 27,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CAH stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.09. 9,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,946,436. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.07.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 30.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.11.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

