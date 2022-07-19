Greystone Financial Group LLC Has $8.54 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Southern accounts for about 2.2% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $8,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,183,910 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SO. Barclays lowered their price target on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

SO stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.05. The stock had a trading volume of 38,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,917,105. The firm has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $77.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.64.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Southern’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

