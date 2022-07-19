Greystone Financial Group LLC Has $867,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Greystone Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,834 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 90,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

VFH stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.33. The company had a trading volume of 808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,993. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $74.55 and a one year high of $102.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.47 and a 200-day moving average of $89.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

