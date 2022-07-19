Greystone Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,416 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and comprises about 2.0% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $7,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $663,055,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $395,149,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,694,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,204,300,000 after purchasing an additional 828,789 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,075,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $773,385,000 after purchasing an additional 504,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,705,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,195,105,000 after purchasing an additional 480,684 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of BDX stock traded up $2.68 on Tuesday, hitting $236.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,903. The firm has a market cap of $67.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $231.46 and a twelve month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.88.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

