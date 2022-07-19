Greystone Financial Group LLC Purchases 237 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.57. The company had a trading volume of 119,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,064,242. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.77. The firm has a market cap of $87.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.19.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.