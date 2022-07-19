Greystone Financial Group LLC Purchases 6,330 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 6,297.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $102,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,955.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WOOF shares. StockNews.com downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.90.

NASDAQ WOOF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.15. The stock had a trading volume of 18,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,668. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.02 and a 200 day moving average of $18.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

